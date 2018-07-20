Ninety Toshaos sworn in as Rural Constables, Justices of the Peace

Ninety toshaos were yesterday sworn in as ex-officio Justices of the Peace (JP) or Rural Constables by Chief Magistrate Ann McClennan.
According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the ceremony took place during the ongoing National Toshaos’ Conference being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre…..
