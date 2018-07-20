Over 600 vacancies at Albion Estate – GuySuCo Manager

On Tuesday afternoon GuySuCo’s Corporate Communications Manager, Audreyanna Thomas revealed that there are presently over 600 vacancies at the Albion Sugar Estate.
Thomas made the disclosure during a community meeting at the Albion Sports Complex which drew poor attendance from sugar workers.
According to Thomas, a new strategic plan has been developed for the estates to operate as individual businesses. How-ever, she explained that Albion Estate, which currently has over 3,400 employees, only experienced an attendance rate of 60% for the first crop this year…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web