Over 600 vacancies at Albion Estate – GuySuCo Manager

-significant capital investments planned

By Staff Writer
Attendees at the Albion community meeting

On Tuesday afternoon GuySuCo’s Corporate Communications Manager, Audreyanna Thomas revealed that there are presently over 600 vacancies at the Albion Sugar Estate. 

Thomas made the disclosure during a community meeting at the Albion Sports Complex which drew poor attendance from sugar workers.

According to Thomas, a new strategic plan has been developed for the estates to operate as individual businesses. How-ever, she explained that Albion Estate, which currently has over 3,400 employees, only experienced an attendance rate of 60% for the first crop this year…..

