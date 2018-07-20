Over 600 vacancies at Albion Estate – GuySuCo Manager

On Tuesday afternoon GuySuCo’s Corporate Communications Manager, Audreyanna Thomas revealed that there are presently over 600 vacancies at the Albion Sugar Estate.

Thomas made the disclosure during a community meeting at the Albion Sports Complex which drew poor attendance from sugar workers.

According to Thomas, a new strategic plan has been developed for the estates to operate as individual businesses. How-ever, she explained that Albion Estate, which currently has over 3,400 employees, only experienced an attendance rate of 60% for the first crop this year…..