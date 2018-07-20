Guyana News

PM says Broomes incident drawn to his attention

-will engage President ‘at some time’

By Staff Writer
Moses Nagamootoo

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo seems unsure as to whether or not the Ministerial Code of Conduct applies to the July 8 incident involving Minister in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes. He has however indicated that the matter has been brought to his attention as leader of government business in the house and that he intends to engage President David Granger “at some time” on the matter

Concerns have been raised that Broomes abused her privilege as minister in the parking lot of the Amazonia Mall at Providence and possibly lied about the incident but aside from a comment by one minister the government has not said whether it has spoken to her about the incident and is scrutinizing her behaviour in relation to the Code…..

More in Guyana News

Ex-US President Carter paves way for possible gov’t, opposition talks

Williamsburg carpenters sentenced to 21 and 16 years for rape of man

Local gov’t polls for Nov 12th -Bulkan

Granger, Jagdeo meeting clears way for set up of service commissions

Flooded Karasabai residents seek alternative routes as isolation continues

By

‘Zipper’ found not guilty of cocaine trafficking

MARAD to probe fatal jet skiing accident

Hospital attendant on attempted murder charge

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web