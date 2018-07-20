PM says Broomes incident drawn to his attention

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo seems unsure as to whether or not the Ministerial Code of Conduct applies to the July 8 incident involving Minister in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes. He has however indicated that the matter has been brought to his attention as leader of government business in the house and that he intends to engage President David Granger “at some time” on the matter

Concerns have been raised that Broomes abused her privilege as minister in the parking lot of the Amazonia Mall at Providence and possibly lied about the incident but aside from a comment by one minister the government has not said whether it has spoken to her about the incident and is scrutinizing her behaviour in relation to the Code…..