President calls for history to be given rightful place in education system

President David Granger last evening stated his disappointment that history is no longer offered as a stand-alone discipline at the University of Guyana (UG).

Speaking at the launch of Professor Emeritus Winston McGowan’s book entitled ‘A Survey of Guyanese History’, the Head of State said that “what used to be one of the most powerful and the most dynamic departments in the entire university, has been literally downgraded…We need people like Winston, we need books like ‘A Survey of Guyanese History’ and we need to bring pressure to ensure that history is once again taught as a separate subject to the children of this country.” ….