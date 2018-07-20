Guyana News

Robbed of gold ring on Thomas St

By Staff Writer

An East La Penitence man was on Wednesday night robbed at gunpoint by two bandits of his gold ring valued at $40,000 while he was speaking to a friend on Thomas Street, Georgetown.

Police said Kelvin James, 37, a construction worker of Castello, East La Penitence, Georgetown was robbed sometime around 9.45 pm.

At the time of the robbery, James had parked his motorcycle on Thomas Street and was chatting with his friend…..

