Robbed of gold ring on Thomas St

An East La Penitence man was on Wednesday night robbed at gunpoint by two bandits of his gold ring valued at $40,000 while he was speaking to a friend on Thomas Street, Georgetown.

Police said Kelvin James, 37, a construction worker of Castello, East La Penitence, Georgetown was robbed sometime around 9.45 pm.

At the time of the robbery, James had parked his motorcycle on Thomas Street and was chatting with his friend…..