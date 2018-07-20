Shell gas station at McDoom robbed

For the second time this year, a pump attendant and a cashier at the Shell Gas Station at McDoom were robbed at gunpoint by bandits of an undisclosed amount of cash.
The attack was carried out by four men, two of whom were armed with handguns, yesterday at around 3.15 am.
Information revealed that at the time of the robbery two of the bandits pretended to be customers and went up to the mini mart. ….
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web