Shell gas station at McDoom robbed

By Staff Writer

For the second time this year, a pump attendant and a cashier at the Shell Gas Station at McDoom were robbed at gunpoint by bandits of an undisclosed amount of cash.

The attack was carried out by four men, two of whom were armed with handguns, yesterday  at around 3.15 am.

Information revealed that at the time of the robbery two of the bandits pretended to be customers and went up to the mini mart. ….

