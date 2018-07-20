‘Zipper’ found not guilty of cocaine trafficking

Andre Gomes, also known as ‘Zipper,’ was yesterday found not guilty of trafficking cocaine.

Gomes was on trial before Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown on the charge that on January 20th, 2018, at Craig Street, Campbellville, he had 992 grammes (equivalent to 2.1 pounds) of cocaine for trafficking in his possession.

The matter was prosecuted by Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) prosecutor Konyo Sandiford. It was the prosecutor’s case that Gomes, on the day in question, was seen handling the drugs by a CANU rank.

Gomes’ attorney, Mark Waldron, had argued that the accused was innocent of the charge and he relied on the accused’s caution statement, where he maintained his innocence.

After considering the evidence led during the trial, Magistrate Daly noted that a number of concerns were highlighted throughout the case. She said that she had some difficulty believing the prosecution’s main witness. The magistrate further noted that evidence supplied by the main witness contradicted the evidence offered by another CANU officer. The magistrate noted that while she was of the view that there was some evidence that the crime was committed, doubts arose when the case was examined in its entirety.

Upon these grounds, the charge against Gomes was dismissed and he was freed.