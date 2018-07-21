Guyana News

$412M pump station commissioned at Enmore

By Staff Writer
Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder (at left) along with other officials helps to cut the ribbon on the newly-commissioned Enmore drainage pump station. (Terrence Thompson photo)

Residents of Enmore have been urged to be responsible in their solid waste disposal so as to best enjoy the benefits of the newly commissioned drainage pump station in their community.

“Let us not take one step forward and three steps backward, especially with regards to these very expensive, very sensitive and very important structures,” Director of the Agriculture Sector Development Unit George Jervis told those gathered yesterday for the commissioning of the $412 million pump station.

Jervis elaborated on a statement made by Director of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) Fredrick Flatts, who said that while government has been installing pump stations across the country these efforts have been stymied by the actions of residents…..

More in Guyana News

Divisive Cybercrime bill passed

Harmon: Need for dialogue behind president’s decision to lead gov’t in talks with opposition

Trotman says refused shipment of 30,000 kg of mercury

Kaituma carpenter charged with killing wife over dance with other man

Despite CCJ ruling, miner still requires permission from Chinese Landing community  -Trotman

Despite CCJ ruling, miner still requires permission from Chinese Landing community  -Trotman

Success boy, 10, found hanging in apparent suicide

Uncle charged with murder of Anna Catherina man

Rose Hall mason charged with murdering drinking buddy

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web