$412M pump station commissioned at Enmore

Residents of Enmore have been urged to be responsible in their solid waste disposal so as to best enjoy the benefits of the newly commissioned drainage pump station in their community.

“Let us not take one step forward and three steps backward, especially with regards to these very expensive, very sensitive and very important structures,” Director of the Agriculture Sector Development Unit George Jervis told those gathered yesterday for the commissioning of the $412 million pump station.

Jervis elaborated on a statement made by Director of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) Fredrick Flatts, who said that while government has been installing pump stations across the country these efforts have been stymied by the actions of residents…..