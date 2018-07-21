Bartica gets permission to resume sand pit operations for three months

The Bartica municipality has been granted permission to temporarily resume operations at the township’s Five Miles, Potaro Road sand pit, according to Mayor Gifford Marshall, who says the stoppage due to safety breaches was a major blow to the local economy.

According to a letter from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to the Bartica Town Council, which was seen by Stabroek News, permission was granted for the sand pit to continue temporary operations for three months.

“Due to the demand and necessity of sand for infrastructural and housing developments within the Bartica community, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission has decided to negotiate in good faith and the Commissioner, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission has decided to grant a temporary Sand Mining Permit to the Bartica Town Council,” the letter stated, while adding that operations are still to be conducted in accordance with the Mining Act and Mining Regulations, with special emphasis being placed on mine safety…..