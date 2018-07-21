Guyana News

‘Cobra’ for retrial over murder

-after Appeal Court upholds challenge to conviction

By Staff Writer
Tyrone Rowe

Tyrone Rowe, called ‘Cobra,’ who was sentenced to 78 years in jail for the 2010 murder of Troy Collymore, is to be retried after the Appeal Court yesterday upheld a challenge to his conviction.

In 2013, a unanimous verdict of guilty was returned by a 12-member jury and Justice Navindra Singh imposed the sentence on Rowe at the Demerara Assizes.

Rowe was tried for murdering Collymore, who was shot in August, 2010 after a robbery at a pharmacy in Plaisance. He was declared clinically dead two days after at the Georgetown Public Hospital…..

More in Guyana News

Divisive Cybercrime bill passed

Harmon: Need for dialogue behind president’s decision to lead gov’t in talks with opposition

Trotman says refused shipment of 30,000 kg of mercury

Kaituma carpenter charged with killing wife over dance with other man

$412M pump station commissioned at Enmore

Despite CCJ ruling, miner still requires permission from Chinese Landing community  -Trotman

Despite CCJ ruling, miner still requires permission from Chinese Landing community  -Trotman

Success boy, 10, found hanging in apparent suicide

Uncle charged with murder of Anna Catherina man

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web