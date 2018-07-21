‘Cobra’ for retrial over murder

Tyrone Rowe, called ‘Cobra,’ who was sentenced to 78 years in jail for the 2010 murder of Troy Collymore, is to be retried after the Appeal Court yesterday upheld a challenge to his conviction.

In 2013, a unanimous verdict of guilty was returned by a 12-member jury and Justice Navindra Singh imposed the sentence on Rowe at the Demerara Assizes.

Rowe was tried for murdering Collymore, who was shot in August, 2010 after a robbery at a pharmacy in Plaisance. He was declared clinically dead two days after at the Georgetown Public Hospital…..