Despite CCJ ruling, miner still requires permission from Chinese Landing community  -Trotman

By Staff Writer

Even though the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) last year ruled in favour of miner Wayne Vieira, no mining can take place in the Amerindian village of Chinese Landing/Tassiwini in Region One without the permission of the community, according to Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman.

“Even though the GGMC (Guyana Geology and Mines Commission) has been instructed by the CCJ not to interfere, at the end of the day mining cannot take place without the permission of the community and it is the duty of the miner to approach the community for permission and to settle appropriate terms. So that right remains. Even the CCJ cannot interfere with that right”, Trotman asserted…..

