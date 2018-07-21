Guyana News

Harmon: Need for dialogue behind president’s decision to lead gov’t in talks with opposition

- AFC says move no slight to PM

By Staff Writer
Joseph Harmon

President David Granger’s decision to lead the government in long-delayed dialogue with the opposition, in the stead of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, was due to his strong belief that dialogue between the two sides is needed if the country is to move forward, State Minister Joseph Harmon said yesterday.

The decision was welcomed by governing APNU+AFC coalition partner the Alliance For Change (AFC), which stated that Nagamootoo, who is from the AFC, does not feel in any way slighted by the President’s actions as both he and the party understand the importance of the talks.

“All of the resources of this country—government, opposition, private sector… and all other stakeholders—are necessary to move this country forward. So dialogue is something he [the President] openly wishes to be associated with and [he] will take every step to ensure we do,” Harmon told reporters yesterday…..

