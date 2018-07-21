Kaituma carpenter charged with killing wife over dance with other man

A Port Kaituma carpenter was yesterday remanded to prison on a charge that he murdered his common-law wife, whom he allegedly punched to the head after he saw her dancing with another man.

The charge against Tyron James, 36, states that on July 15th, at Port Kaituma Waterfront, North West District, he murdered Evadnee Baptiste, 37, of Oronoque, Port Kaituma. He was not required to plead to the charge.

Stabroek News was told by police that on the day in question, James found Baptiste dancing with another man and upon seeing this he became angry and dealt the woman a cuff to her head, causing her to fall.

He then reported what happened to the Port Kaituma Police Station. The woman’s body was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The cause of her death was given as a brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma.

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman remanded James to prison and adjourned the matter until July 23rd, when the case is expected to be reassigned.