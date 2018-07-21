Guyana News

Prime News suspends broadcast

By Staff Writer

After broadcasting week nights for the past 18 years, the producers of Prime News announced last night that they will be suspending operations.

Current anchor Nazima Raghubir officially announced the pause in the broadcast at the end of the airing of last night’s edition of the half-hour newscast.

Producer Julia Johnson told Stabroek News that it was time to review the operations and income generation.

“It was always the dream of [the late] Frank Beckles, one of the founders, to stay on air and be that independent voice of the people,” she said, while noting that the decision to suspend the broadcast of the news programme was a tough one…..

More in Guyana News

Divisive Cybercrime bill passed

Harmon: Need for dialogue behind president’s decision to lead gov’t in talks with opposition

Trotman says refused shipment of 30,000 kg of mercury

Kaituma carpenter charged with killing wife over dance with other man

$412M pump station commissioned at Enmore

Despite CCJ ruling, miner still requires permission from Chinese Landing community  -Trotman

Despite CCJ ruling, miner still requires permission from Chinese Landing community  -Trotman

Success boy, 10, found hanging in apparent suicide

Uncle charged with murder of Anna Catherina man

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web