Prime News suspends broadcast

After broadcasting week nights for the past 18 years, the producers of Prime News announced last night that they will be suspending operations.

Current anchor Nazima Raghubir officially announced the pause in the broadcast at the end of the airing of last night’s edition of the half-hour newscast.

Producer Julia Johnson told Stabroek News that it was time to review the operations and income generation.

“It was always the dream of [the late] Frank Beckles, one of the founders, to stay on air and be that independent voice of the people,” she said, while noting that the decision to suspend the broadcast of the news programme was a tough one…..