Rose Hall mason charged with murdering drinking buddy

By Staff Writer
Vivian Ross

A Rose Hall, Corentyne mason and part-time shoemaker was yesterday remanded to prison on the charge that he murdered his drinking companion.

Vivian Ross, also known as ‘Jerry,’ 40, was yesterday charged before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Albion Magistrate’s Court with murdering Wayne Sundarsingh, also known as ‘Wino,’ on July 13th at Rose Hall, Corentyne.

Ross was not required to plead to the charge.

However, his attorney, Mursaline Bacchus, made a request that statements be disclosed for his client’s next court date. Ross, who was remanded to prison, is to return to court on July 31st…..

