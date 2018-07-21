Weapons among contraband found in Mazaruni Prison raids

Searches conducted by the Joint Services at the Mazaruni Prison on Tuesday and Thursday uncovered a number of illegal items, which were seized.
The search on Thursday, which targeted the “special watch,” reformatory and condemned sections of the prison, unearthed improvised weapons, a quantity of razor blades, metal spoons, cigarettes, lighters, broken mirrors, nails and a sim card…..
