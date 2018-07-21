Guyana News

Weapons among contraband found in Mazaruni Prison raids

By Staff Writer
The items that were found during the raids.

Searches conducted by the Joint Services at the Mazaruni Prison on Tuesday and Thursday uncovered a number of illegal items, which were seized.

The search on Thursday, which targeted the “special watch,” reformatory and condemned sections of the prison, unearthed improvised weapons, a quantity of razor blades, metal spoons, cigarettes, lighters, broken mirrors, nails and a sim card…..

