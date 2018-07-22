Businessman attacked in Winter Place store

A city businessman was robbed of $545,000 in gold jewellery and clothing after bandits attacked him at his Winter Place store yesterday.

Greg Terborg, 32, of Lot 423 West Ruimveldt, was attack and robbed around 1 pm yesterday when two bandits, one of whom was armed with a handgun, invaded his Lot 71 Winter Place clothing store, the GT Shop.

Sunday Stabroek was told that the robbers, who arrived on foot, walked into the store, where the gunman pointed his weapon at Terborg and ordered that he lay on the ground, while his accomplice relieved the businessman of a gold chain he was wearing and some cash he had in his pocket.

One of the bandits then dealt Terborg a kick to his mouth. They also took possession of a quantity of clothing from the store before escaping in a southern direction.