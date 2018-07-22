First successful paired kidney transplants performed at GPHC

Four strangers from along the coastline of Guyana now share a remarkable bond after they became the first two pairs to take part in the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) paired kidney transplant programme.

On July 16th, transplant surgeon Dr. Kishore Persaud led a team of doctors through the first ever in-house paired kidney transplant. The surgery involved four patients; two recipients and two donors.

The success of this surgery will pave the way for more surgeries, therein reducing the number of patients who have to depend on dialysis.

Dr. Persaud and his team received the blessing of the hospital administration after much research…..