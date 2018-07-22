GECOM needs to make do with budget for local gov’t polls- Jordan

Although the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has signaled that the $1.2 billion it has been allocated for the conduct of local government elections may not be enough, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan says that it will have to make do or be prepared to be interrogated over past, current and proposed spending.

“In 2016, $1.5 billion dollars was expended for Local Government Elections. This means that the amount currently allocated is believed to be insufficient and GECOM will be engaging the Ministry of Finance to discuss supplemental provisions,” GECOM said in a statement on Friday.

But Jordan said that the same amount cannot be allocated every year to GECOM when it is supposed to have items that it would have used previously…..