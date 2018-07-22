Guyana News

Indigenous communities get land titles, over $25M in grants

By Staff Writer
Toshao of Kato Village Clifton Perreira receiving a presidential grant from Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock on Friday, when the National Toshaos Council annual conference concluded at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. (Department of Public Information photo)

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock on Friday handed over land titles and a total of over $25 million in presidential grants to several indigenous communities.

A report from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said the handing over brought the curtain down on the 12th National Toshaos Council Conference.

The five communities that received land titles were identified as Tuseneng Village, Kato and Karisparu in Region Eight; Batavia, Region Seven; and Sawariwau Region Nine.

DPI reported Allicock as telling the toshaos and senior Village Councillors to make good use of the land titles and grants to ensure their communities progress. “He charged the leaders to build bridges and relationships with their fellow indigenous brothers and sisters as they cannot afford to be divided in the quest for development of their communities,” the report added.

