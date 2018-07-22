Guyana News

Indigenous communities urged to set up policing groups

By Staff Writer

Indigenous leaders were on Friday asked to consider the establishment of Community Policing Groups (CPGs) in their communities as a means of assisting the Guyana Police Force with maintaining law and order.

Addressing the indigenous representatives on the final day of the 12th Annual National Toshaos Council Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Administrator of Community Policing Groups at the Ministry of Public Security Dennis Pompey said work is ongoing to have CPGs implemented in outlaying indigenous communities.

“Based on His Excellency [President David Granger’s] visit to the interior regions of One, Seven, [and] Eight, he would have consulted with the Ministry of Public Security to set up Community Policing Groups in those regions and we are in the process of doing that,” Pompey remarked…..

