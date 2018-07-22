Miner charged over ganja in Fruta cans

A miner was on Friday remanded to prison after he was charged with being in possession of a quantity of marijuana, which police say was concealed in Fruta juice cans.

Kester Skeete, 24, of Lot 158 Buxton, East Coast Demerara, was arraigned at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

He was accused of having in his possession 788 grammes of cannabis.

Skeete denied the charge but was remanded to prison until August 2nd…..