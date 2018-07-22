Guyana News

Move towards marijuana reclassification should emphasise health, education, human rights

-CARICOM commission

By Staff Writer

In recommending that CARICOM states reclassify cannabis as a “controlled substance” instead of as a “dangerous drug” or narcotic, the Regional Commission on Marijuana has said that a legal and social policy that emphasises public health, education and human rights should be adopted.

“The analysis of the comprehensive information gathered indicates that the current legal regime for cannabis/marijuana, characterised as it is by prohibition and draconian criminal penalties, is ineffective, incongruous, obsolete and deeply unjust. After considering the most up to date evidence and the views of Caribbean peoples, the Commission is unanimous in its view that the status quo with respect to the legal regime governing cannabis/marijuana cannot be maintained and legal reform should be a priority for Member States,’” the Commission declared in its report…..

More in Guyana News

Cabinet gets Green Paper on safeguarding oil revenues

GECOM needs to make do with budget for local gov’t polls- Jordan

First successful paired kidney transplants performed at GPHC

By

Indigenous communities get land titles, over $25M in grants

$36.5M Anna Catherina early childhood centre commissioned

Soldiers slacking off while attacks continue at Whitewater

Soldiers slacking off while attacks continue at Whitewater

Ramjattan unable to say when security reform plan will be presented for MPs’ scrutiny

Ramjattan unable to say when security reform plan will be presented for MPs’ scrutiny

Only licensed dealers should be trading in foreign currency, Jordan says

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web