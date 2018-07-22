Move towards marijuana reclassification should emphasise health, education, human rights

In recommending that CARICOM states reclassify cannabis as a “controlled substance” instead of as a “dangerous drug” or narcotic, the Regional Commission on Marijuana has said that a legal and social policy that emphasises public health, education and human rights should be adopted.

“The analysis of the comprehensive information gathered indicates that the current legal regime for cannabis/marijuana, characterised as it is by prohibition and draconian criminal penalties, is ineffective, incongruous, obsolete and deeply unjust. After considering the most up to date evidence and the views of Caribbean peoples, the Commission is unanimous in its view that the status quo with respect to the legal regime governing cannabis/marijuana cannot be maintained and legal reform should be a priority for Member States,’” the Commission declared in its report…..