$36.5M Anna Catherina early childhood centre commissioned

A $36.5 million Early Childhood Development Centre (ECDC), aimed at creating comprehensive learning space for children and generating employment for residents of Anna Catherina on the West Coast of Demerara, was commissioned yesterday.

Located along what is known as the Leonora Hospital Road, the new building was made possible through funding from the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and the Government of Guyana.

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan, who delivered the feature address at the commissioning ceremony yesterday, explained that the facility aims to provide early childhood development services in Anna Catherina and surrounding communities, while allowing for underemployed young people to be trained and subsequently employed as early childhood caregivers and educators. “…We are trying to ensure that children from zero to five get the care and attention and are exposed to the kind of early childhood education that will feed their minds and that they will grow up into excellent daughters and sons of the soil so that they can contribute, in a meaningful way, to the development of Guyana,” Jordan remarked…..