Guyana News

One dozen Parfaite Harmonie homes damaged by high winds

– RDC assessment finds

By Staff Writer

Twelve La Parfaite Harmonie homes suffered damages after high winds blew through the community last Tuesday morning, an assessment by the Region Three Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has found.

Regional Information Officer Ganesh Mahipaul told this newspaper that a technical team from the region had visited the affected homes and was compiling a report of the damage. He noted that while the regional administration is prepared to help affected families, they would have to wait for the approval from the council, and as a result the report would inform the decision…..

More in Guyana News

Cabinet gets Green Paper on safeguarding oil revenues

GECOM needs to make do with budget for local gov’t polls- Jordan

Move towards marijuana reclassification should emphasise health, education, human rights

Move towards marijuana reclassification should emphasise health, education, human rights

First successful paired kidney transplants performed at GPHC

By

Indigenous communities get land titles, over $25M in grants

$36.5M Anna Catherina early childhood centre commissioned

Soldiers slacking off while attacks continue at Whitewater

Soldiers slacking off while attacks continue at Whitewater

Ramjattan unable to say when security reform plan will be presented for MPs’ scrutiny

Ramjattan unable to say when security reform plan will be presented for MPs’ scrutiny

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web