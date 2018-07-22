Guyana News

Only licensed dealers should be trading in foreign currency, Jordan says

- could hamper overseas shoppers, Gouveia warns

By Staff Writer
Gerry Gouveia

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has endorsed a call made by the Bank of Guyana (BoG) for all monetary transactions in Guyana to be conducted in Guyana dollars, in keeping with the law. 

“What is the law is the law and we should be enforcing the law. If there are to be changes to the law, then we must do that but until we change the law we should be enforcing the law, and the law says only licensed dealers in foreign currency should be trading in foreign currency,” Jordan told reporters at the commissioning of the Anna Catherina Early Childhood Development Centre yesterday.

He also indicated that he was working to persuade several licensed dealers to establish cambios at the rehabilitated Cheddi Jagan International Airport so that tourists can buy their currency there…..

