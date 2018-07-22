Guyana News

Peter Ramsaroop sees youth voters as key in 2020

-says 170,000 will be first or second time electors

By Staff Writer

Economist and politician Peter Ramsaroop says that based the age distribution of Guyana’s population, young voters will be key for the 2020 general elections.  

Evaluating the 2012 Census Data (released in July 2016 by the Bureau of Statistics) and extrapolating the numbers out to 2020, he told Sunday Stabroek that the figures reflect a radically changing voting population than in past elections. 

“The 2012 census data shows that if you push those bands up by 8 years, which is where Guyana will be in 2020, the first time and second time voters will be almost 170,000 persons,” he said. ….

