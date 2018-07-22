Ramjattan unable to say when security reform plan will be presented for MPs’ scrutiny

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan on Thursday could not tell the National Assembly when the security reform plan done by British expert Lt Col (ret’d) Russell Combe would be available to parliamentarians for scrutiny as he explained that the answer lies with President David Granger.

PPP/C Parliamentarian Harry Gill asked Ramjattan when the report, which he described as a strategy that was “touted to end all crime in Guyana and which was handed over to President Granger some seven months ago, would be made available to the House and when it is expected to be presented to the Parliamentary Oversight Committee for Security to be scrutinised.”

“I will communicate to the president in relation to the answers to those questions and as fast as possible communicate the answers to you,” Ramjattan said in response…..