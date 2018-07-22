Sister Usha: Fulfilment from a life of service

Even though she had successful careers in radiology and teaching, Usha Bhavsar always felt there was something missing from her life, but for 22 years now she has been at peace with herself after giving herself completely to the service of God, which could mean teaching in a classroom while bombs are being detonated outside.

Now she is known only as Sister Usha since she dropped her family name when she joined the Brahma Kumaris Worldwide spiritual movement. She has lived in many countries since giving up her profession as a teacher in the United Kingdom where she lived.

“I have had quite an interesting and challenging life serving in various countries. In Pakistan, you are giving class and you hear bombs going off and guns being fired,” she told the Sunday Stabroek in a recent interview. She is spending 6 months in Guyana…..