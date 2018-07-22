Soldiers slacking off while attacks continue at Whitewater

Complaints about members of the disciplined services not carrying out their duties effectively and not getting along with residents of communities they are serving in are taken “very, very seriously” by President David Granger, Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General Basil Williams said.

Williams made the remarks after Toshao Ernest Samuels, of Whitewater Village, in Region One, told Williams at the just-concluded National Toshaos Council Conference that residents of his community were asking that the soldiers, who were deployed there to protect the village from incursions by members of Venezuela’s feared sindicato gangs, bandits and from other people coming into the village from Venezuela, were instead drinking and partying.

“We were happy that the police and soldiers were in our village to protect us,” he said during a session at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre…..