Water St money changer loses $400,000 in morning attack

An Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara money changer was robbed of $400,000 in local and foreign currencies yesterday morning while plying his trade on Water Street, in Georgetown.

Wazir Khan, 57, of Middle Walk, Anna Catherina, was robbed around 8.10 am yesterday by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Sunday Stabroek was told that Khan was plying his trade along Water Street, as is customary, when he was approached by the suspects. The armed bandit allegedly pulled out the firearm from his waistband and held Khan at gunpoint while demanding that he hand over the cash…..