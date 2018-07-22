Guyana News

Water St money changer loses $400,000 in morning attack

By Staff Writer

An Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara money changer was robbed of $400,000 in local and foreign currencies yesterday morning while plying his trade on Water Street, in Georgetown.

Wazir Khan, 57, of Middle Walk, Anna Catherina, was robbed around 8.10 am yesterday by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Sunday Stabroek was told that Khan was plying his trade along Water Street, as is customary, when he was approached by the suspects. The armed bandit allegedly pulled out the firearm from his waistband and held Khan at gunpoint while demanding that he hand over the cash…..

More in Guyana News

Cabinet gets Green Paper on safeguarding oil revenues

GECOM needs to make do with budget for local gov’t polls- Jordan

Move towards marijuana reclassification should emphasise health, education, human rights

Move towards marijuana reclassification should emphasise health, education, human rights

First successful paired kidney transplants performed at GPHC

By

Indigenous communities get land titles, over $25M in grants

$36.5M Anna Catherina early childhood centre commissioned

Soldiers slacking off while attacks continue at Whitewater

Soldiers slacking off while attacks continue at Whitewater

Ramjattan unable to say when security reform plan will be presented for MPs’ scrutiny

Ramjattan unable to say when security reform plan will be presented for MPs’ scrutiny

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web