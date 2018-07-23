Guyana News

APA raps ministry official for ignoring its role in preparing for Amerindian Act revision

By Staff Writer

The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) has criticised Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MOIPA) official, David James for claiming ignorance of its training sessions with Indigenous Peoples in preparation for the revision of the 2006 Amerindian Act.

In a brief overview on Thursday at the National Toshaos Council conference, James, Special Assistant with responsibility for Legal Issues, said, Government has begun consultations for the revision of the Act in clusters with meetings held in the Moruca sub-Region and Georgetown. From the two consultations, he said that perhaps more time was needed.

He said that MOIPA has a schedule for cluster meeting for Regions Two (Pomeroon/Supenaam), Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni), Eight (Potaro/Siparuni) and Nine (Upper Essequibo/Upper Takutu)…..

