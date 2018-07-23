Crane man dies in Vreed-en-Hoop accident

A 20-year-old man of Crane is now dead and his friend is in critical condition after an early morning accident at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara yesterday.

According to the police, 23-year-old Bishram Ramkishore of 29 Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara was driving motor car PTT 6297 along with his two friends, 20-year-old Victor Aditya Ram of Crane Housing Scheme and Kevin Henry, 23, also from Goed Fortuin when the accident occurred.

Ramkishore was reportedly driving east along the northern side of the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road around 2 am when he noticed a pedestrian crossing the road and swerved left to avoid a collision. He careened off the road and then crashed into a metal signboard before ramming into a concrete fence in the vicinity of the Hand in Hand Insurance Company…..