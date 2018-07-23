Guyana News

Kuru Kuru graduates called upon to be advocates for change

By Staff Writer
Some of the graduates (DPI photo)

Graduates of the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport’s Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Training Programme at the Kuru Kuru Training Centre were on Friday morning charged to be advocates for change.

Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael-Haynes told the graduates that the department was fully aware of the challenges they faced but noted that through the programme, they have “developed life skills that will assist with their growth”, a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

Carmichael-Haynes also urged them to rise above their circumstances noting that many others have done it and they are no exception to greatness.

