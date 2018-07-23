Kwakwani water level drops but yards still flooded

Though most of the residents’ yards and the land in Kwakwani, Region 10 are still inundated, the water level has significantly reduced, head of the community’s Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Jaunita Leacock says.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Leacock explained that they were able to have “two full days of sun and another two days with sun and a little rain” which has resulted in the water level decreasing significantly.

However, she said that there are certain parts of the area where the road is still covered by water but it is at a height where persons can wade through and do not have to use their boats…..