Guyana News

Kwakwani water level drops but yards still flooded

By Staff Writer
A resident stands in ankle-high water to collect her supplies (DPI photo)

Though most of the residents’ yards and the land in Kwakwani, Region 10  are still inundated, the water level has significantly reduced, head of the community’s Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Jaunita Leacock says.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Leacock explained that they were able to have  “two full days of sun and another two days with sun and a little rain” which has resulted in the water level decreasing significantly.

However, she said that there are certain parts of the area where the road is still covered by water but it is at a height where persons can wade through and do not have to use their boats…..

More in Guyana News

Minister Sharma laments SOCU sloth

Crane man dies in Vreed-en-Hoop accident

Arson seen behind destruction of Thakur sawmill at Canal #2

Memo for Enmore Estate privatisation available from today

Memo for Enmore Estate privatisation available from today

APA raps ministry official for ignoring its role in preparing for Amerindian Act revision

APA raps ministry official for ignoring its role in preparing for Amerindian Act revision

Jewellery stolen from L Seepersaud Maraj not recovered – Crime Chief

Jewellery stolen from L Seepersaud Maraj not recovered – Crime Chief

Police probing death of teen at Splashmins

All clear for detained Venezuelan aircraft, passengers

All clear for detained Venezuelan aircraft, passengers

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web