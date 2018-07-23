Guyana News

Minister Sharma laments SOCU sloth

By Staff Writer
Jaipaul Sharma

Junior Minister of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma has lamented the sloth in investigations from the 50 forensic audits that government has paid over $133M for saying that he is uncertain now if by the end of his government’s term in office in 2020, there would be any convictions.

Sharma says that as the person responsible for the audits and second in charge of the nation’s purse, he wants the respective agencies to speak up on what is causing the delays and indicate if they need additional resources and how soon.

“I know that SOCU (Special Organised Crime Unit) is working, I know they are pressured but it is what we can do, how we can help? It is a question I am asking on whether we will ever get a conviction? We have two more years and we are not sure if we will get a conviction with the way things are going,” he told Stabroek News on the sidelines of the sitting of the National Assembly, last week…..

More in Guyana News

Crane man dies in Vreed-en-Hoop accident

Arson seen behind destruction of Thakur sawmill at Canal #2

Memo for Enmore Estate privatisation available from today

Memo for Enmore Estate privatisation available from today

APA raps ministry official for ignoring its role in preparing for Amerindian Act revision

APA raps ministry official for ignoring its role in preparing for Amerindian Act revision

Jewellery stolen from L Seepersaud Maraj not recovered – Crime Chief

Jewellery stolen from L Seepersaud Maraj not recovered – Crime Chief

Police probing death of teen at Splashmins

Kwakwani water level drops but yards still flooded

All clear for detained Venezuelan aircraft, passengers

All clear for detained Venezuelan aircraft, passengers

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web