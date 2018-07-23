Guyana News

Police probing death of teen at Splashmins

By Staff Writer
Ronaldo Gomes

A police probe is underway following the results of an autopsy on the death of Norton Street teenager Ronaldo Gomes at the Splashmins Resort, Commander of ‘A’ Division Leslie James last night disclosed.

Gomes, 18, a labourer, of Lot 8 Norton Street, Wortmanville, George-town, drowned while taking a swim at the Splashmin’s Fun Park Resort two Sundays ago.  It is believed that he may have died after being struck by a propeller.

An autopsy confirmed that Gomes died from asphyxiation as a result of drowning. The results also stated that an incised wound to his neck contributed to his death…..

More in Guyana News

Minister Sharma laments SOCU sloth

Crane man dies in Vreed-en-Hoop accident

Arson seen behind destruction of Thakur sawmill at Canal #2

Memo for Enmore Estate privatisation available from today

Memo for Enmore Estate privatisation available from today

APA raps ministry official for ignoring its role in preparing for Amerindian Act revision

APA raps ministry official for ignoring its role in preparing for Amerindian Act revision

Jewellery stolen from L Seepersaud Maraj not recovered – Crime Chief

Jewellery stolen from L Seepersaud Maraj not recovered – Crime Chief

Kwakwani water level drops but yards still flooded

All clear for detained Venezuelan aircraft, passengers

All clear for detained Venezuelan aircraft, passengers

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web