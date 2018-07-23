Police probing death of teen at Splashmins

A police probe is underway following the results of an autopsy on the death of Norton Street teenager Ronaldo Gomes at the Splashmins Resort, Commander of ‘A’ Division Leslie James last night disclosed.

Gomes, 18, a labourer, of Lot 8 Norton Street, Wortmanville, George-town, drowned while taking a swim at the Splashmin’s Fun Park Resort two Sundays ago. It is believed that he may have died after being struck by a propeller.

An autopsy confirmed that Gomes died from asphyxiation as a result of drowning. The results also stated that an incised wound to his neck contributed to his death…..