Guyana News

Probe into murder of pandit, son still active – police

By Staff Writer

Crime Chief Paul Williams yesterday said investigations into the murders of Pandit Deonarine Liliah and his son, Omkar Liliah remain active despite a suspect being charged a few days ago.

Williams last night said that investigators are searching for the individuals who would have purchased stolen items that belonged to the Liliahs.

“We are still trying to locate those persons who bought the stolen articles as a part of our investigation,” Williams said.

Last Tuesday, suspect Orlando Douglas, 30, was taken before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read him two murder charges in the Georgetown Court.

The charges stated that Douglas, between July 7th and July 10th, at Craig Street, Campbellville murdered the father and son.

The decomposing bodies of the Liliahs, bearing multiple stab wounds, were discovered two weeks ago in their 25 Craig and Delph streets, Campbellville home.

More in Guyana News

Minister Sharma laments SOCU sloth

Crane man dies in Vreed-en-Hoop accident

Arson seen behind destruction of Thakur sawmill at Canal #2

Memo for Enmore Estate privatisation available from today

Memo for Enmore Estate privatisation available from today

APA raps ministry official for ignoring its role in preparing for Amerindian Act revision

APA raps ministry official for ignoring its role in preparing for Amerindian Act revision

Jewellery stolen from L Seepersaud Maraj not recovered – Crime Chief

Jewellery stolen from L Seepersaud Maraj not recovered – Crime Chief

Police probing death of teen at Splashmins

Kwakwani water level drops but yards still flooded

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web