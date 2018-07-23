Probe into murder of pandit, son still active – police

Crime Chief Paul Williams yesterday said investigations into the murders of Pandit Deonarine Liliah and his son, Omkar Liliah remain active despite a suspect being charged a few days ago.

Williams last night said that investigators are searching for the individuals who would have purchased stolen items that belonged to the Liliahs.

“We are still trying to locate those persons who bought the stolen articles as a part of our investigation,” Williams said.

Last Tuesday, suspect Orlando Douglas, 30, was taken before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read him two murder charges in the Georgetown Court.

The charges stated that Douglas, between July 7th and July 10th, at Craig Street, Campbellville murdered the father and son.

The decomposing bodies of the Liliahs, bearing multiple stab wounds, were discovered two weeks ago in their 25 Craig and Delph streets, Campbellville home.