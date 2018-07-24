Accused in L. Seepersaud Maraj & Sons heist remanded again

The three Stabroek Market vendors charged over the multimillion dollar L. Seepersaud Maraj & Sons heist were yesterday served with statements and further remanded to prison.

The charge against Clifford Rodney, Albert DeFreitas and Trion Parks states that between July 2nd and July 3rd, 2018, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, they broke and entered the L Seepersaud Maraj and Sons store and stole a quantity of gold and diamond jewellery, valued at $20 million, and $2 million in cash.

When the matter was called yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, statements were served on the accused and they were further remanded to prison until August 9th, when the case will be called before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore. On the morning of July 3rd, the jewellers discovered that their stall had been broken into and that their vault was cut open after a fellow stallholder alerted them. The robbery, which is suspected to have taken place on the night of July 2nd based on the time when an alarm was triggered, has resulted in the city council announcing plans to increase security at the municipal markets.