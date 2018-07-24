Beaten Line Path woman succumbs at NA hospital

A Line Path, Upper Corentyne domestic worker succumbed at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital last Saturday evening and her husband, who is alleged to have beaten her, is now in police custody.

Sabita Shamnarine, 44, is said to have suffered years of abuse at the hands of her husband, with the most recent assault on her being committed two weekends ago.

After beating the woman, Stabroek News was told, the man continued to drink at his home until he was arrested.

One neighbour noted, “Them always fighting. If he drink rum and thing, them a fight. Morning time, when the lady come out, she face does black up, mark pon she skin, sometime she face swell up, the thing a go on steady.”….