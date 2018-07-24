Guyana News

Boss in custody as cops await advice on charge in cook’s disappearance

-autopsy of exhumed remains inconclusive

By Staff Writer
Petal Hafeez

Investigators on Saturday exhumed the suspected remains of a missing woman, which were discovered two weeks ago at Thomas Island, Puruni River, in Region Seven, and her employer remains in custody as the police await legal advice on possible charges.

The skeletal remains suspected to be those of Petal Hafeez were discovered on July 10th.

Days after the discovery, Hafeez’s relatives came forward and informed the police that they suspected the remains were hers since they had not heard from the woman for some time…..

