Contractor accused of forging adoption certificate

A 30-year-old contractor was yesterday granted his release on $100,000 bail after he denied a charge that he forged an adoption certificate in favour of himself.

Nariswar Miaram, 30, was read the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Principal Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

The charge stated that between July 17th and July 20th, 2018, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, Miaram conspired with another to forge an adoption certificate in favour of himself, purporting to show that same was issued by the General Register Office…..