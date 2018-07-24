Creditinfo Guyana aiming to make credit reports available online

Creditinfo Guyana is working to make personal credit reports accessible online by January 2019 but before this can be possible the general public needs to be made more aware of the agency and its function.

Legally each Guyanese is entitled to a free credit report within every 12-month period and Creditinfo offers paid packages for those who wish to access their report more frequently but few persons are utiliising this service.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Creditinfo Guyana, Judy Semple-Joseph outreaches to all majors areas of the country: Linden, Berbice, Essequibo, West Demerara and some of the new townships have been planned so that when the agency’s App is rolled out in January 2019 persons would be inclined to use it…..