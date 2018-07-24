Guyana News

Creditinfo Guyana aiming to make credit reports available online

-wants more requests from borrowers

By Staff Writer
CEO of CREDITINFO Guyana Judy Semple-Joseph

Creditinfo Guyana is working to make personal credit reports accessible online by January 2019 but before this can be possible the general public needs to be made more aware of the agency and its function.

Legally each Guyanese is entitled to a free credit report within every 12-month period and Creditinfo offers paid packages for those who wish to access their report more frequently but few persons are utiliising this service.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Creditinfo Guyana, Judy Semple-Joseph outreaches to all majors areas of the country: Linden, Berbice, Essequibo, West Demerara and some of the new townships have been planned so that when the agency’s App is rolled out in January 2019 persons would be inclined to use it…..

More in Guyana News

Trotman, Lall say all recommendations for safety of Gold Board workers to be considered

IPA CEO charged with selling unregistered drugs to GPHC

Bartica woman seeks answers after stillbirth at GPH

Bartica woman seeks answers after stillbirth at GPH

By

Driver, passenger charged over ammo hidden in SUV

All persons entering Guyana from Venezuela must follow existing immigration rules -Greenidge

PPP/C councillor escorted out of City Hall compound

Gov’t says no to Ministry of Labour

Greenidge restates that Contingent Rights Protocol will be signed after vetting

Greenidge restates that Contingent Rights Protocol will be signed after vetting

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web