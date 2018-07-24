Guyana News

Driver, passenger charged over ammo hidden in SUV

By Staff Writer
Sherwin Christian

Sherwin Christian, 28, and Hayland Hardy, 40, the two men arrested after police found a quantity of ammunition hidden in the vehicle they were travelling in along the Barama Road last week, were yesterday charged.

The charge, which was read separately to each man, alleges that on July 18th, at 70 Kilometers Police Outpost, Essequibo, they had in their possession, 49 rounds of .38-calibre ammunition.

Each man pleaded not guilty to the charge…..

More in Guyana News

Trotman, Lall say all recommendations for safety of Gold Board workers to be considered

IPA CEO charged with selling unregistered drugs to GPHC

Bartica woman seeks answers after stillbirth at GPH

Bartica woman seeks answers after stillbirth at GPH

By

All persons entering Guyana from Venezuela must follow existing immigration rules -Greenidge

PPP/C councillor escorted out of City Hall compound

Gov’t says no to Ministry of Labour

Greenidge restates that Contingent Rights Protocol will be signed after vetting

Greenidge restates that Contingent Rights Protocol will be signed after vetting

Guyana-bound passengers held in Jamaica with large amount of currency

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web