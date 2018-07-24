Driver, passenger charged over ammo hidden in SUV

Sherwin Christian, 28, and Hayland Hardy, 40, the two men arrested after police found a quantity of ammunition hidden in the vehicle they were travelling in along the Barama Road last week, were yesterday charged.

The charge, which was read separately to each man, alleges that on July 18th, at 70 Kilometers Police Outpost, Essequibo, they had in their possession, 49 rounds of .38-calibre ammunition.

Each man pleaded not guilty to the charge…..