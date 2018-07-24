Five suspected bandits killed in police at Pattensen

This story is developing and will be updated.

Five alleged bandits were in the wee hours of this morning killed by police in a shootout during a foiled robbery attempt at Pattensen, East Coast Demerara.

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan told Stabroek News that three of the five men have since been identified.

According to the Public Security Minister one was killed in the house, two in the immediate surroundings of the yard and two in a vehicle nearby. They were armed with high powered weapons and ammunition was also found in the car.

Ramjattan said that three of the men are known career criminals and the police believe that the men were part of a gang that had been carrying out other robberies across the country.