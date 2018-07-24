IPA CEO charged with selling unregistered drugs to GPHC

Lloyd Singh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Pharmaceutical Agency, which is one of the country’s largest suppliers, was yesterday taken before a city magistrate and charged with selling unregistered drugs to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The charge against Singh alleged that on August 12th, 2017, he sold and supplied unregistered Rituximab 100mg/10ml to the GPHC, which was in violation of the Food and Drug Regulation.

He was also charged with selling the same drug to the GPHC on October 23rd, 2017.

Rituximab is an intravenous drug that is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Singh was released on a total of $60,000 bail, representing $30,000 for each charge, by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman. The matter was then adjourned until July 27th.

According to the Food and Drug regulations, all drugs must be registered and all drugs/pharmaceuticals must be properly labelled and packaged.