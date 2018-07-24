Laing Ave man stabbed by bandits during seawall robbery

A Laing Avenue miner is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is nursing a stab wound to his left hand, after he and his girlfriend were attacked by bandits at the seawall, along the Rupert Craig Highway on Sunday night.

Ryan Chanderban, 34, of Laing Avenue, Georgetown, was stabbed once to his left hand during the attack, which took place around 10.30 pm.

He was stabbed after he tried to defend his girlfriend, Dian Ramsaywack, 33, a sales clerk, of Industry Crown Dam, East Coast Demerara, who was hit in her head by the bandits after she refused to hand over her cellphone…..