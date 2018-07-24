Guyana News

Man gets 18 months jail for pawning uncle’s property

By Staff Writer

A man was sentenced to 18 months in jail on Friday after he admitted to fraudulently converting items valued at almost $700,000, which had been entrusted to him by his uncle.

Neville Haynes was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly and read a charge which stated that in April, 2018, at North East La Penitence, Georgetown, being solely entrusted by Orin Haynes with a refrigerator, valued at $280,000, a microwave, valued at $60,000, a power master stereo, valued at $60,000, a DVD player, valued at $10,000, two BLU cellphones, valued at $10,000 and a gold ring, valued at $250,000, to keep and return same, he fraudulently converted them to his own use and benefit.

Haynes pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to him…..

