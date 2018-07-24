Guyana News

Nandlall raps continuing delay in releasing security report

By Staff Writer

As he bemoaned the delay in the release of the Security Sector Reform Report, former Attorney General Anil Nandlall says that the United Kingdom should inquire into the status of its  project here.

“Aid from the UK to strengthen the Guyanese security sector is indeed a noble and laudable gesture. But are those in London truly aware what the situation is here in Guyana and what use is made of this aid?  I think not!” he posited on Sunday.

“The SSRP (report) was handed to the government since 2017 and if one is to take a hint from Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan’s response last week in the National Assembly, the clear impression is that the report has not left the custody of the president. It appears as though it was not even discussed at Cabinet and certainly not officially handed to the minister for implementation,” he added…..

