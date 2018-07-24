Guyana News

SASOD, GRPA meet Education Minister on bullying, reintegrating teen mums

By Staff Writer
Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, (seventh from right) along with Ministry staff and the joint SASOD – GRPA delegation at her Ministry’s Brickdam office. (Ministry of Education photo)  

The Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) and the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) met with the Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry and ministry staff on  July 16 to discuss discrimination that students are facing in schools and how teen mothers can be reintegrated in schools.

According to a release yesterday from SASOD, the meeting also discussed anti-bullying initiatives that SASOD and GRPA are currently developing together.   

 SASOD was represented by its Managing Director, Joel Simpson; and Homophobia(s) Education Coordinator, Anil Persaud. GRPA was represented by its youth leaders, Programmes Officer Jairo Rodrigues and President and Vice-President of its youth arm – the Youth Advocacy Movement (YAM) – Chelsie France and Kobe Smith, respectively.  ….

